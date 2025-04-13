VICE-PRESIDENT Mutale Nalumango’s Press Aide Njenje Chizu has dispelled reports that she was booed by mourners during late FDD leader Edith Nawakwi’s funeral. Meanwhile, UPND Deputy Spokesperson Elvis Nkandu is wondering why the opposition, who are asking for dialogue, would engage in such behaviour. On Friday, a video circulated where Vice-President Nalumango was being booed as she laid wreaths on Nawakwi’s grave. But commenting on that in an interview, Saturday, Chizu argued that it was actually the PF cadres, led by Mumbi Phiri who booed Vice-President Nalumango, and not the mourners. “There’s a video in circulation that was showing that there was almost a clash between the UPND and PF who went there to mourn. But the office of the...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here