PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says allegations that he wants to amend the Constitution in order to increase his term, remove the running mate, among other things, are very unfair. And President Hichilema says government made a mistake in the initial statement on the proposed amendment to increase the number of nominated MPs, which made it seem like they wanted a blank cheque. Meanwhile, the Head of State has urged citizens to preserve food for household consumption, rather than selling everything and thereafter crying of hunger. Speaking when he met the House of Chiefs, Sunday, President Hichilema said government meant no malice in amending the Constitution. “We mean no malice at all, the law obligates us to do delimitation, electoral commission, we...



