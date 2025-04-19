CHIEF Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa has disclosed that he has reconciled with the Auxiliary Bishop Gabriel Msipu Phiri of the Catholic Diocese of Chipata, assuring dialogue between government and the church going forward. Meanwhile, Mweetwa has urged the church to continue praying for peace in the country ahead of the 2026 general elections. Speaking during the Holy Thursday Mass at St. Anne’s Cathedral in Chipata, Mweetwa, who was grateful of Bishop Msipu’s forgiving heart, said he was in Chipata on the guidance of President Hakainde Hichilema that he had to seek reconciliation. “I want to thank you, your Grace Bishop George Lungu for hosting us here and also for allowing us to pay a courtesy call at your residence and...



