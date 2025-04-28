A CONSORTIUM of civil society organisations has asked Chief Justice Mumba Malila to urgently prioritise the establishment of a specialised Electoral Court as a division of the High Court ahead of the 2026 general elections. In a statement signed by consortium chairperson Isaac Mwanza, Sunday, the CSOs said that an Electoral Court could significantly strengthen the administration of justice in electoral disputes. “The Consortium of Civil Society Organizations calls on the Chief Justice of the Republic of Zambia, Hon. Dr. Mumba Malila, SC, to urgently prioritize the establishment of a specialized Electoral Court as a division of the High Court ahead of the 2026 general elections. We believe that an Electoral Court would significantly strengthen the administration of justice in...