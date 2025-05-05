ZAMBIA Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga has confirmed the recapture of five individuals who escaped from lawful custody at Nakonde Police Station on May 4, 2025. In a statement, Monday, Hamoonga said the Officer-in-Charge at Nakonde Police Station reported the escape of 41 suspects after they overpowered the officer on duty. “The Zambia Police Service wishes to confirm the recapture of five escapees following an incident of escape from lawful custody which occurred on May 04, 2025 at approximately 16:00 hours at Nakonde Police Station. The incident was officially reported at 16:05 hours by Muyumbelo Muzumi, the Officer-in-Charge at Nakonde Police Station. According to the report, a total of forty-one (41) suspects comprising convicts, remandees, persons pending court appearance, and those...