THE Ministry of Foreign Affairs has distanced government from recent attacks by PF faction acting president Robert Chabinga on High Commissioners and Ambassadors accredited to Zambia. Chabinga recently claimed that some diplomats accredited to Zambia were working with the opposition against the constitutional amendment. “I’m repeating it, we have seen some diplomats accredited to Zambia, some, underline that, they are working with the opposition, they’re working with CSOs to undermine Zambia, the nation’s sovereignty where we are saying we need to amend the Constitution and one of the key component is delimitation, depriving the people of Zambia, then one diplomat wants to be funny, funding people to say no, that you must make sure that this Constitution does not go...