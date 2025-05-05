CONSTITUTIONAL lawyer Mehluli Batakathi says Zambia urgently needs to enact the long-awaited Political Parties Bill to curb the conduct of “nashala neka” parties, one-man political entities whose leaders could exploit Article 52 to disrupt electoral processes. Batakathi, speaking on Diamond TV on Friday, said the Constitution’s framers never anticipated a scenario where a presidential candidate would act irresponsibly by withdrawing at the last minute to force fresh nominations and delay an election. “The drafters of the Constitution didn’t envisage an irresponsible political party leader. If you talk about a presidential election, I don’t think a president of a serious political party will resign from his post a few days before elections. Can you imagine President HH resigning from UPND four...