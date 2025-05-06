POLICE have launched a manhunt for a live-in maid identified only as Mary, for allegedly stabbing to death another maid, Memory Kazhila, aged 22, following a dispute. In a statement, Tuesday, Police Public Relations Officer Rae Hamoonga explained that preliminary investigations indicated that the deceased, who had worked for the Ngoma family for over four years, recently began sharing a bedroom with the suspect, Mary, who joined the household on Saturday, May 3, 2025. He said it was alleged that tensions may have arisen after the deceased confronted Mary over suspected bedwetting, though this remained unconfirmed. “Chilenje Police Station, through Godfrey Miyanda Police Post, received a report of murder on May 05, 2025 at approximately 18:45 hours. The incident is...