Marcopolo Tiles company Ltd workers returning back to work after a tools down protest outside the company premises in Lusaka on Monday 7th April 2025 -Picture by Chongo Sampa

MARCOPOLO Tiles Company Limited has announced the immediate temporary suspension of production operations at its main factory following a strike by some employees over staff salary increment issues. On Friday, workers at Marcopolo Tiles Company in Lusaka West staged a protest for the second time in weeks, accusing management of failing to honor promises to clear salary arrears and implement a 10 percent pay increment. The workers, who gathered outside the Chinese-run tile manufacturing plant, said management had promised to clear five months’ salary arrears by the end of April 2025 but instead paid them less than expected. However, in a statement, Monday, Marcopolo Tiles Company Limited Human Resource Manager Clare Moonga indicated that employees had been paid the agreed...