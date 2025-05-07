MINISTRY of Local Government Permanent Secretary Nicholas Phiri says government has no ghost chiefs on its payroll. On Monday, a consortium of civil society organisations urged government to publish the official list of chiefs currently on its payroll. According to a statement issued by Consortium Deputy Chairperson Solomon Ngoma, at least 11 illegal chiefs receiving government payments did not have chiefdoms reflected on Zambia’s official 1958 Chiefdom Boundary Map. But in an interview, Tuesday, Phiri said the consortium of CSOs should highlight the page of the 2022 auditor general’s report which indicated that government had illegal chiefs on payroll. “They need to publish themselves, they have the ghost workers so why do they want us to publish when they have...