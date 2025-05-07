IN this audio, UPND chairperson for elections Gary Nkombo says the ruling party is likely to get the sympathy vote in 2026, but adds that it would be presumptuous to predict a 50% + 1 margin. Nkombo noted that historically, around 60 per cent of Members of Parliament do not retain their seats in general elections, making outcomes less predictable. Despite this, Nkombo insists that the UPND has performed exceptionally well in addressing the interests and aspirations of the Zambian people. His comments come in response to remarks made on Sunday by Neo Simutanyi, a seasoned political analyst and former board chairperson of the Centre for Policy Dialogue, who stated that the UPND was unlikely to secure the 50 per...