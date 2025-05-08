LOCAL Government and Rural Development Minister Gift Sialubalo has commissioned several new infrastructure projects in Nakonde District, including a public library, a mortuary at Nakonde Urban Clinic and two health posts. Speaking during the handover ceremony, Tuesday, Sialubalo said the new projects, funded under the expanded Constituency Development Fund (CDF), were tangible evidence of government’s commitment to equitable development. “I’m greatly humbled. I have seen three done projects; I want to work and see where this money is being spent. The President wants us to go through constituencies and make sure that the money is being used well. Where there was no hospital, there is now a hospital of this magnitude. Aren’t you happy? We are here to see how...