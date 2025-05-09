WE can complain about ARVs not being paid for by other taxpayers outside Africa or about development assistance shrinking, but I think this is a wake-up call to Africa, says President Hakainde Hichilema. And President Hichilema says Zambians like saying they don’t like GMOs, but they eat cornflakes containing GMOs from other countries. Meanwhile, Botswana President Duma Boko says there is a need to bring down barriers, boundaries and barricades to facilitate trade among countries. Speaking at the Inaugural Africa Continental Free Trade event, Thursday, President Hichilema said Africa had been doing things wrongly for too many years, instead of doing those things “ourselves”. “There is no point for me to stand here and argue about the importance of digital...