HEALTH Minister Elijah Muchima has wondered how the UPND government has failed to fight corruption in the health sector when it has taken measures to address the vice within the ministry. Muchima also says the country is not being pushed to take action against corruption because of the US’s decision to cut funding, as action had already been in process and some culprits are even appearing in court. He adds that the US government is not only cutting funding in Zambia, but elsewhere as well. On Friday, Shiwang’andu PF MP Stephen Kampyongo said the US’s decision to cut K1.4 billion in aid to Zambia over drug theft was not surprising, as the UPND government had failed to address irregularities in...