LET’S change our spending habits; the little money we access from work or from business, let us save some of it and put it into something that will produce something, says President Hakainde Hichilema. President Hichilema has also urged citizens to save electricity when it is not in use. Speaking during the Thanksgiving Service, Sunday, President Hichilema said citizens should develop a habit of investing their income as opposed to spending on unnecessary luxuries at home. “I want to share an action point as well: as citizens, let’s change our spending habits. The drought has taught us something. Let’s change our spending habits; let us spend for investment expenditure, not consumption expenditure. Let us not focus on unnecessary luxuries in...