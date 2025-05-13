Mulambo Haimbe, as Minister of Justice, making his remarks during the launch of the Zambia National Committee on prevention of Genocide, War crimes, Crimes against humanity and all forms of discrimination program in Lusaka on Thursday 21st March, 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

FOREIGN Affairs and International Cooperation Minister Mulambo Haimbe has urged cooperating partners, in apparent reference to the US Embassy, to use diplomatic channels when communicating with Zambians. US Ambassador to Zambia Michael Gonzales recently announced a K1.4 billion cut in US aid due to drug theft, stating that the Zambian government had taken minimal efforts towards addressing the situation. Addressing the media, Monday, Haimbe said government was concerned over the increasing tendency by some high commissioners and ambassadors accredited to Zambia to use the media when addressing matters that could otherwise be resolved through established diplomatic channels. He said cooperating partners should take cognisance of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961, which outlines the expectations for conduct among...