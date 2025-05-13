Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security Jack Mwiimbu speaking to the media during a press briefing at the Ministry Headquarters in Lusaka on Thursday 17th April 2025 -Picture by Chongo Sampa

Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security Jack Mwiimbu speaking to the media during a press briefing at the Ministry Headquarters in Lusaka on Thursday 17th April 2025 -Picture by Chongo Sampa

HOME Affairs and Internal Security Minister Jack Mwiimbu says 75 individuals have been arrested in line with investigations into procurement irregularities at ZAMMSA and several pharmaceutical facilities for various offences. Addressing the media, Monday, Mwiimbu said out of those arrested, 27 individuals had already been convicted and fined in accordance with the penalties prescribed by the medicine and allied substances act and the penal code. “We would like to announce to the nation that the forensic audit by PriceWaterHouseCoopers has been finalized and has since been handed over to the security wings for further action. In this regard, the Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security would like to assure that the final audit report will enable the security wings...