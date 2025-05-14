MPOROKOSO PF member of parliament Brian Mundubile says President Hakainde Hichilema’s talk about citizens being wasteful will be well received if he and his government stop wasteful expenditure. On Sunday, President Hichilema encouraged citizens to change their spending habits, indicating that Zambians were wasteful. In an interview, Monday, Mundubile said President Hichilema should address the wastefulness in his government before citizens could follow suit. He added that the President’s decision to hire expensive jets for international trips, rather than using the presidential Gulfstream, was wasteful. “I think the President was the right person to make those remarks because if you are talking about being wasteful, being wasteful is to hire private jets when you have your own jet. You...