PHARMACEUTICAL Society of Zambia (PSZ) president Keegan Mwape has commended the Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority (ZAMRA) for closing down illegal pharmacy outlets. On Sunday, ZAMRA pounced on illegal drug stores and arrested 13 suspects for operating without licenses. Commenting in an interview, Mwape urged ZAMRA to conduct the operation countrywide. “It’s very commendable for ZAMRA, we are happy that these illegal outlets are being clamped down and also people being arrested. We need more of these because these illegal pharmacies are tarnishing the image of the profession and these are the ones who are involved in illegalities. So, we are happy that ZAMRA did that operation and we even want more countrywide so that all those illegal outlets close down...