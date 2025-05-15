Former Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Amos Chanda speaks to journalists shortly after arriving at Lusaka Magistrates' Court on November 3, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

Former Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Amos Chanda speaks to journalists shortly after arriving at Lusaka Magistrates' Court on November 3, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

FORMER president Edgar Lungu’s press aide Amos Chanda says there is no link between his acquittal and the decision to join UPND. Chanda has described his acquittal as a relief, adding that the PF had always wanted him to be convicted. On Monday, the Lusaka High Court quashed Chanda’s 12-month sentence in a matter where he was charged with the theft of a court document. According to the appeal judgement, Justice Situmbeko Chocho held that there were discrepancies in the prosecution’s evidence against Chanda, who is also a UPND media team member. Following this development, sentiments from various individuals, including the PF page, indicated that he had been acquitted due to his recent alignment with the UPND government. Commenting...