CABINET has approved the commercialisation of VIP and selected VVIP Lounges at the KKIA and two other airports to allow for private sector operators to manage the facilities. Chief Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says Cabinet has also approved four Boards among them the National Prosecutions Authority (NPA) and NAPSA. In a statement on the decisions made by Cabinet at its meeting held on Wednesday, April 14, 2025, Mweetwa said the commercialisation of the VIP and VVIP Lounges at three airports will ensure the provision of efficient and competitive lounge services that meet international standards and satisfies customer expectations. “The President of the Republic of Zambia, Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, called for the 9th Cabinet Meeting in the Year 2025, on Wednesday,...