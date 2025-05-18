THE International Monetary Fund (IMF) says Zambia’s economic growth is expected to strengthen in 2025, adding that it will be supported by an anticipated rebound in the agriculture sector and a pickup in mining activity. The IMF however says a slow recovery in electricity generation and electricity shortages could undermine the economic rebound. In a statement, the IMF highlighted that spending pressures were emerging in 2025 due to rising debt service and social spending needs. “The IMF team had productive discussions with the Zambian authorities on economic performance and policies underpinning the Fifth Review under the IMF Extended Credit Facility (ECF) arrangement. Zambia’s recovery is gaining pace, with growth set to strengthen in 2025. Sustaining progress in a volatile environment...