FORMER Defence Minister Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba’s daughter, Musama, has sustained a gunshot wound after being attacked by an unknown male assailant. Police Public Relations Officer Rae Hamoonga has confirmed the development, saying the incident happened in Chalala area of Lilayi on May 16, 2025 at approximately 21:30 hours. In a statement, Saturday, Hamoonga said preliminary investigations revealed that the victim was in her vehicle when an unregistered metallic green Toyota Hilux, driven by a lone male occupant, pulled up beside her. “The Zambia Police Service wishes to confirm a shooting incident that occurred on May 16, 2025 at approximately 21:30 hours in Chalala area of Lilayi, Lusaka. The incident was reported by Ms. Musama Mwamba, aged 37, daughter to Mr....