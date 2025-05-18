MPOROKOSO PF MP Brian Mundubile says President Hakainde Hichilema is looking at former president Edgar Lungu as a hero and mentor after confessing that leadership is hard. And Mundubile says Lungu is not vengeful, saying he can quickly help President Hichilema if he apologised and asked for assistance so that he can do something that will add to his legacy. Meanwhile, Lukashya PF MP George Chisanga says the jailing of Mfuwe MP Maureen Mabonga and her Lumezi counterpart, Munir Zulu, was conveniently timed when the UPND tabled constitutional amendments. Addressing the media, Saturday, Mundubile said by now President Hichilema was wondering how Lungu and the PF managed to do what they did, saying it was a bit late to admit...