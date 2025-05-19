SPECIAL Assistant to the President for Policy Compliance, Joseph Lungu says the UPND has not changed its stance on encouraging diplomats to engage with citizens freely. Lungu however says while engaging citizens, diplomats must follow procedures prescribed by the Vienna Convention. Responding to News Diggers editorial titled ‘In 2021 President Hakainde Hichilema encouraged diplomats to engage citizens freely, including opposition’, Thursday, Lungu said there was no change of heart on the matter. “As new dawn government, we are ready to listen to all stakeholders, we are ready to listen to citizens, we are ready to listen to all those people who have an interest in the affairs of this country. Be they citizens, be they opposition parties, we’ll hear them....