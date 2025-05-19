LUSAKA lawyer Makebi Zulu says Justice in the country has become a preserve of those that are in good books with government. On Wednesday, the Ministry of Justice revealed that a Zambian legal delegation, which included Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha, DPP Gilbert Phiri, and the heads of the ACC and DEC, was in Ireland to strengthen its legal framework concerning financial and economic crimes. In an interview, Zulu said he hoped the legal delegation would learn the need for people to access justice because now justice had become a preserve of those that were in good books with government. “I hope as they come back, they will really, really learn the need for people to access justice because now Justice...