KARIBA North Senior Power Station Manager Christopher Singogo says the country should expect a reduction of load shedding hours between July and August with the positive outlook at Kariba Dam. Singogo says the reservoir’s water level has been gradually increasing, from 475.77 meters to 477.96 meters, a total increase of 2.19 meters as opposed to last year where the level was decreasing. Speaking before the Kariba Dam tour, Monday, Singogo said load shedding would ease up in the next two months. “The outlook we said is positive, so what should the customers expect? You may expect that load shedding will ease up, we are talking of maybe July-August. We may see a reduction in the number of hours of load...