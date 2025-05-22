POLICE in Kitwe have unearthed a brothel which was operating as a massage parlour and have arrested 11 women. In a statement, Copperbelt Police Commanding Officer Pethias Siandenge said the brothel was disguised under the name “Devine Massage Spa” and had employed 10 women working as massage therapists who were, in fact, sex workers. He said the Kitwe Council had earlier conducted an operation and discovered a bunch of used condoms with semen thrown in the bin. “Kitwe Central Police Station received a report of Operating a Brothel. OB. No. 6704/25 refers. This occurred on an unknown date but between February 2024 and May 20, 2025, at 09:00hrs at House No. 9, Mumbwa Close, off Chandamali Road, Parklands, Kitwe, in...