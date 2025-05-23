THE Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) is investigating a ward official in Livingstone over alleged abuse of Cash for Work funds. ACC Head of Corporate Communication Timothy Moono confirmed the arrest of Abbott Chaaba, the chairperson for Mulungushi Ward Development Committee in Maramba residential area. “I wish to acknowledge receipt of your press query in which you want the Anti-Corruption Commission to furnish you with information regarding investigations conducted on Mulungushi Ward Development Committee Chairperson Mr. Abbott Chaaba of Livingstone Constituency regarding the administration of Cash for Work Funds,” Moono stated. “I wish to confirm that the Anti-Corruption Commission in Livingstone this week apprehended Mr. Abbott Chaaba, a Chairperson for Mulungushi Ward Development Committee in Livingstone Constituency during an operation. This follows...