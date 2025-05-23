LUKASHYA PF member of parliament George Chisanga says there was more freedom of expression under the PF than there is with UPND in government. And Chisanga says there is a huge resurgence of cadreism which compares very similarly to what used to happen under the Patriotic Front. Chisanga was reacting to remarks made by former LAZ president Eddie Mwitwa, who said Zambia was in better hands under the UPND government. Commenting in an interview, Thursday, Chisanga said there was nothing akin to freedom of expression under the UPND. “If you talk about the freedom of expression, we had more freedom of expression under the PF than we have right now because you never saw under the PF anybody committing an...