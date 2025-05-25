PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says government is working very hard to address some problems the country is facing. The Head of State says the UPND has brought back free education by utilising money that was being wasted on alcohol by the previous administration. Speaking during a public engagement in Choma, Friday, President Hichilema said government had enabled over 2 million children to go back to school. He said the UPND government had also done more than 50 things it promised in three and a half years. “Since you elected us into office, we’ve brought back free education. Some people, the money we are using for free education, you can ask that where was this money? This is the money they used...