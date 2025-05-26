A one-year-and-eight-month-old toddler has sustained injuries after he was attacked by a rooster in Kanyama Compound. In a statement, Monday, Police Assistant Public Relations Officer Godfrey Chilabi said the toddler was playing outside the house with his elder sibling when the rooster owned by their landlord attacked and inflicted a deep cut on his head. Chilabi said it was alleged that the same rooster had a history of aggressive behaviour and had previously attacked other children in the area. “Kanyama Police Station recorded a report in which a boy aged one year and eight months sustained injuries after being attacked by a rooster. This occurred on May 25, 2025, around 10:30 hours in Kanono area of Kanyama Compound, Lusaka. The...