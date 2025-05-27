CHIEF Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says it is government’s duty to spearhead the constitution amendment process. And Mweetwa says the proposed constitutional amendments are very few, and many of these have already been debated publicly, so government does not expect that it will take years to determine those matters. Commenting on Mporokoso PF MP Brian Mundubile’s remarks, who questioned why government was spearheading and rushing the constitution amendment process, Mweetwa said it was government’s mandate to do so. “That is the job of government; we cannot run away from that fact. To amend the constitution, you need government to spearhead. Spearheading means facilitating, because they are the ones who have the mandate to do so, so that the citizens are...