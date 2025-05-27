VETERAN politician Vernon Mwaanga says President Hakainde Hichilema has provided level-headed and enlightened leadership, and that his vision will take the country to greater heights. He also says Gary Nkombo’s recent statement that he does not intend to challenge President Hichilema at the 2026 presidential elections was mature and realistic because the President is eligible to serve one more term from 2026 to 2031. On Wednesday, Nkombo, who is former Local Government and Rural Development Minister, lodged a complaint with the police against individuals alleging that he wanted to challenge President Hichilema at the party convention ahead of the 2026 general elections. He insisted that he was not running for the presidency. Commenting on this in an interview, Thursday, Mwaanga...