PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has suspended Justice Emelia Phiri Sunkutu as High Court Judge. This marks Justice Sunkutu’s second suspension. Her first suspension was in 2013 by the late President Michael Sata while she served as a Ndola High Court Judge. Sata suspended her alongside Judge Timothy Katanekwa, who also served as a Ndola High Court Judge, and appointed two tribunals to probe both judges for alleged professional misconduct. Meanwhile, sources have revealed that her current suspension is due to numerous undelivered judgements. In a statement issued, Wednesday, State House Principal Private Secretary Bradford Machila disclosed that President Hichilema suspended Justice Sunkutu following recommendations in the report presented to him by the Judicial Complaints Commission. “President Hakainde Hichilema has with immediate...