FORMER president Edgar Lungu has accused the UPND of ferrying cadres into Lumezi to indulge in political violence and intimidate voters because they had “smelt defeat”. Violence was reported in Lumezi constituency on Tuesday during nominations, involving clashes between ruling party and Tonse Alliance cadres. Police described the fight as “50/50” from both sides, confirming that it was confined to town and did not extend to the nomination centre. Meanwhile, six candidates, including those from the Tonse Alliance, UPND and Citizens First among others, successfully filed their nominations for the Lumezi by-election slated for June 26. And in a statement issued, Tuesday evening, Lungu congratulated the Tonse Alliance for successfully selecting a candidate and ensuring the filing of nominations. “This...