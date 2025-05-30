THE National Biosafety Authority has granted two companies five-year permits to import products which may contain GMOs, namely assorted potato and corn crisps, as well as Hungry Lion chip spices. In a statement issued by National Biosafety Authority (NBA) Communications Officer Sandra Lombe, the companies are Cold Chain Zambia Limited and ABDIMS Sales and Distribution Limited. “The National Biosafety Authority (NBA) has granted Cold Chain Zambia Limited and ABDIMS Sales and Distribution Limited permits to import products which may contain genetically modified organisms (GMOs). The permits are valid for five years. However, the companies will have to renew their permits for placing the products on the market every six months to ensure compliance. Cold Chain will import and place on...