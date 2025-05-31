GOVERNMENT has announced that President Hakainde Hichilema will this Sunday auction over 3,000 bulls from his Choma Farm in Southern Province at a giveaway price of K30,000 each. And Chief Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says the auction is aimed at empowering local farmers to improve their breeding stock. In a statement released on the Ministry of Information Facebook page yesterday, government said if each bull was sold at a giveaway price of K30,000, President Hichilema would raise K90 million from the auction. “In a bid to improve cattle breeding and the quality of beef, in the surrounding areas and Zambia as a whole, President Hakainde Hichilema will this Sunday, 1st June, 2025 be auctioning over 3, 000 quality bulls at...