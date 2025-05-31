HEALTH Minister Dr Elijah Muchima says alleging that some ministers have become corrupt without specifying who they are tarnishes their image. Recently, former Secretary to the Cabinet Leslie Mbula said some ministers had become corrupt, urging them to take a leaf from President Hakainde Hichilema’s messages against the vice. In an interview, Thursday, Dr Muchima said that instead of generalising, Mbula should narrow it to individuals by naming those involved in corruption. “I am saying, as one of the ministers, it affects us all with broad statements like that. It affects us in that we start worrying that, ‘which one, who is it? Who is being named? Who is being tarnished?’ Let the [former] Secretary to Cabinet name the people...