Chapter One Foundation executive director Linda Kasonde speaks at the News Diggers, Prime TV and Chapter One Foundation election analysis discussion in Lusaka on September 9, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

Chapter One Foundation executive director Linda Kasonde speaks at the News Diggers, Prime TV and Chapter One Foundation election analysis discussion in Lusaka on September 9, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

LAWYER Linda Kasonde is urging citizens to oppose Bill 7 of 2025, arguing that if it passes, it won’t matter what people vote for in 2026 as government can secure its two-thirds majority in Parliament. Transparency International Zambia (T-IZ) Executive Director Maurice Nyambe, on the other hand, says it is mind-shattering that government is determined to proceed with constitutional amendments despite a very clear lack of consensus. Meanwhile, former LAZ president George Chisanga says following the collapse of Bill 10 of 2019, the UPND has come up with a bill which, if passed, Zambia will never be considered a democracy. On Thursday, a consortium of civil society organisations also demanded the immediate halting of the constitutional amendment process so that...