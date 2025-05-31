LAWYER Linda Kasonde is urging citizens to oppose Bill 7 of 2025, arguing that if it passes, it won’t matter what people vote for in 2026 as government can secure its two-thirds majority in Parliament. Transparency International Zambia (T-IZ) Executive Director Maurice Nyambe, on the other hand, says it is mind-shattering that government is determined to proceed with constitutional amendments despite a very clear lack of consensus. Meanwhile, former LAZ president George Chisanga says following the collapse of Bill 10 of 2019, the UPND has come up with a bill which, if passed, Zambia will never be considered a democracy. On Thursday, a consortium of civil society organisations also demanded the immediate halting of the constitutional amendment process so that...