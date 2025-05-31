UPND Deputy Spokesperson Elvis Nkandu says the opposition should utilise radio and television stations if they want to interact with the people. Nkandu says President Hakainde Hichilema has every right to interact with citizens anytime because they gave him the mandate to do so. Recently, Lusaka lawyer Makebi Zulu said it was dictatorial for President Hichilema to hold rallies while stopping the opposition from doing the same. Reacting to this in an interview, Wednesday, Nkandu said if the opposition wanted to interact with the people, they could do so using the media. “Now talk about Makebi Zulu, who gave Makebi Zulu a mandate to manage, and to manage what? No one. So obviously it becomes very difficult for him to...