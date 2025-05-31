THE Zambia Air Force (ZAF) has entered the retail business sector with the opening of a supermarket and a bakery at ZAF Lusaka base. According to a statement issued by Ministry of Defence Principal Public Relations Officer Paul Shalala, this initiative was part of a project through which ZAF intends to roll out supermarkets and bakeries across its bases countrywide. “The Zambia Air Force (ZAF) has entered the retail business sector with the opening of a supermarket and a bakery at ZAF Lusaka base. This is under a project where ZAF intends to roll out the supermarkets and bakeries across its bases countrywide. Minister of Defence Mr. Ambose Lufuma officially opened the Air Force Supermarket yesterday with a commendation for...