THE Office of the Auditor General (OAG) has revealed that a comprehensive forensic audit into the Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency (ZAMMSA) has been concluded. OAG Head of Public Relations Ellen Chikale says the report has since been submitted to the relevant Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) for further investigation and appropriate action. In a statement, Friday, Chikale clarified that the forensic audit report would not be issued to the public, stating that the report was meant to help the Law Enforcement Agencies with prosecution. “The Office of the Auditor General (OAG) wishes to inform the public that a comprehensive forensic audit into the Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency (ZAMMSA) has been concluded. The report has been submitted to...