JUSTICE Minister Princess Kasune says there’s no difference between having a presidential running mate and the proposal to appoint a member of a political party to replace an MP who dies. Lawyer Charles Changano recently cautioned that Bill 7 would incite mysterious deaths the moment people realised that they could take over once an incumbent MP died. Changano said Zambians should not allow laws that would endanger the lives of the incumbent MPs. But in an interview, Sunday, Kasune wondered how the President was able to live with that clause which stated that he would automatically be replaced by his running mate in an event of death. “Those are the feedbacks, I’ve heard it myself. But the question is how...