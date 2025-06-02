Minister of Justice Princess Kasune making her keynote speech during the official launch of the 2024 Child Justice week at Mulungushi Conference Center in Lusaka on Tuesday 8th October 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

Minister of Justice Princess Kasune making her keynote speech during the official launch of the 2024 Child Justice week at Mulungushi Conference Center in Lusaka on Tuesday 8th October 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

JUSTICE Minister Princess Kasune says there’s no difference between having a presidential running mate and the proposal to appoint a member of a political party to replace an MP who dies. Lawyer Charles Changano recently cautioned that Bill 7 would incite mysterious deaths the moment people realised that they could take over once an incumbent MP died. Changano said Zambians should not allow laws that would endanger the lives of the incumbent MPs. But in an interview, Sunday, Kasune wondered how the President was able to live with that clause which stated that he would automatically be replaced by his running mate in an event of death. “Those are the feedbacks, I’ve heard it myself. But the question is how...