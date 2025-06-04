STATE House Chief Communications Specialist Clayson Hamasaka says as a tax-compliant citizen who leads by example, President Hakainde Hichilema will comply with tax obligations relating to his farming business. Hamasaka’s comment follows remarks by Chief Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa, who said President Hichilema was not obligated to pay taxes from Sunday’s bull auction sale. “There is no law presently which requires animals to pay taxes. Those are areas where we need to begin to consider, there is no law. But when you move animals from one district to another, you have to get police clearance, you pay for that clearance form, so that is a tax. But when you move them, you have to go to the vet, you have...