LOCAL Government and Rural Development Minister Gift Sialubalo says cancelling the controversial ambulance tender would be complicated, as some of the vehicles have already been delivered. Sialubalo has also challenged Mporokoso PF Member of Parliament Brian Mundubile to name individuals he claims received kickbacks from the procurement of 156 ambulances. Recently, Mundubile questioned the terms of the contract between the government and suppliers, arguing that authorities should have canceled the deal in light of delivery failures. He further suggested that the government’s reluctance to act indicated that some officials may have benefited from kickbacks and were now defending the supplier. In an interview, Monday, Sialubalo said the situation would have been simpler to handle if no ambulances had been delivered....