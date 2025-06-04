MINES Minister Paul Kabuswe says due diligence was followed when coming up with the amount of funds to be awarded to the farmers who were affected by mining pollution on the Copperbelt Province. On Friday last week, Centre for Environment Justice (CEJ) Executive Director Maggie Mwape said the K16 million that was to be paid as compensation to the affected farmers was insufficient, considering the extent of the damage caused. In an interview, Tuesday, Kabuswe said all relevant stakeholders were involved in the process of coming up with the figure. He noted that not all farmers would be awarded the same amount of funds, stating that the farmers would be compensated according to the extent of the loss they incurred....