UNIP National Chairperson Captain (retired) Robert Mukengami says his party will not allow any opposition political party to ride on their rally. Captain Mukengami says UNIP has only invited UPND, adding that the opposition is free to attend the rally but will not be allowed to speak. Last week, the Zambia Police Service approved a UNIP public rally, which is to be held on June 14 in Lusaka. However, Socialist Party National Youth Chairperson Kelvin Kaunda said other opposition political parties would ride on the UNIP rally to deliver the message they should have delivered two years ago. In response, Ministry of Home Affairs Permanent Secretary Dickson Matembo said it would be unlawful for other opposition political parties to join...