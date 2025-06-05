ZAMBIA’s sixth president, Edgar Chagwa Lungu, has passed away. The former president, who had been receiving specialised treatment in South Africa, died this morning, Thursday, June 5, 2025, at around 06:00 hours at Medforum Hospital in Pretoria. His daughter, Tasila Lungu, who is also the member of parliament for Chawama, confirmed the sad development. “Fellow Zambians, it is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of His Excellency Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, Sixth President of the Republic of Zambia, who departed this morning at 06:00 hours at Medforum Clinic, a medical centre in South Africa. My father, President Lungu, had been under medical supervision in recent weeks. His condition was managed with dignity and privacy, with support from well-wishers....