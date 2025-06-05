FORMER home affairs minister Stephen Kampyongo says the Zambia Air Force should open a paratroopers’ school for African students and make money as opposed to opening a bakery and supermarket. Kampyongo says all military bases globally have shops in their locations, but they are outsourced, arguing that if this is now taken or done as a main ZAF function, then “we are lost.” Last week, the Zambia Air Force (ZAF) entered the retail business sector with the opening of a supermarket and a bakery at ZAF Lusaka base. In an interview, Tuesday, Kampyongo said the Air Force had a defence role, adding that the National Service was the arm of the defence which should be engaging in supermarket business. “Let...